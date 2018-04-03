In-N-Out Burger confirms sign in northwest Oklahoma City was hoax

OKLAHOMA CITY – Days after speculation of a popular fast-food restaurant coming to the northwest side, the notion has been officially debunked.

On Sunday, April 1 – which was April Fool’s Day – a sign stating “In-N-Out Burger Coming Soon” was spotted at the corner of N.W. 63rd Street and N.W. Expressway.

Posted in front of Academy and a construction site, a “For Lease” sign also remained beside it.

Several were skeptical about its validity given the date and similar, past pranks.

“This April Fool’s joke ain’t even funny,” commented Alexia Chairez on a Facebook photo by radio station Wild 104.9.

However, others were hopeful and excited – the possibility alone getting thousands of shares online.

“It’s about time,” commented Prasit Siharath. “Hell yeah! Can’t wait.”

Another comment on the contrary included plans to boycott the radio station, likely implying it was behind the joke.

“Ha like we put the sign up,” Wild 104.9 replied.

There was no word either way on the restaurant opening locally – however the sign was later removed, leading most to believe it was only a hoax.

On Tuesday, to the dismay of many, doubts have been confirmed. A representative with In-N-Out Burger told News 4 it is, in fact, not headed to Oklahoma City.

“Although the recent article published and the freeway sign were a hoax and we do not have any immediate plans to expand there, we’ll be sure to keep OKC in mind as we continue expanding,” the representative said in an email.

Despite rumors In-N-Out was coming to OKC, we have confirmed “We have no immediate plans to expand there.” But …”We’ll be sure to keep OKC in mind as we continue expanding.” #debbiedowner @innoutburger — Lance West (@lancewest) April 3, 2018

As it turned out, the sign was a successful prank – however all the attention just might have implanted the idea of a real expansion in the area.