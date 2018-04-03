Couple arrested after mother allegedly hits, knocks out son for setting up Instagram account

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - Deputies arrested a mother and her husband after she allegedly knocked her son out for setting up an Instagram account.

Mary Truelock’s 10-year-old daughter called 911 to tell authorities her mother had beaten up her older brother.

She told dispatchers her mother hit him in the back of the head and he “was bleeding really bad.”

“His mother had found out that he had an Instagram account,” said Lt. Shawn Lewellyn. That’s what he said sparked the abuse. When Mary demanded the password of her son, he told her he couldn’t remember.

“So she hit him in the back of the head with a cell phone, causing a laceration and causing it to bleed pretty heavily,” Lt. Lewellyn said.

According to the affidavit, the boy pushed her back, but just after he left the room, he fell to the ground and blacked out. When he came to, he said she was stomping on him and stepped on his fingers.

The affidavit states “he felt sick to his stomach and was dizzy and had a head ache.”

“There’s better ways of handling situations,” Lt. Lewellyn said, “and causing bodily harm to someone is not the answer.”

Mary was arrested for felony child abuse with injury.

“The stepfather admitted that he saw the mother hit him in the back of the head and saw him go into the dining room area living room area and fall to the floor, at which point he rendered aid, trying to stop the bleeding coming from the head,” Lt. Lewellyn said. However, because Richard Truelock failed to report the incident, he, too, was arrested.​