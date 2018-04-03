Neighbors complain of ongoing problem after transient arrested for burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Following a man's recent arrest, neighbors say it should bring attention to a larger issue in the neighborhood.

On Easter night, Oklahoma City police received a call about a man going through the dumpster of a burned home near N.W. 10th and Meridian.

Owners tell News 4 that the home is vacant, and was being remodeled following a fire.

"When officers arrived they found the man standing next to a large dumpster that had been placed outside and he apparently had ridden a bicycle. He had that leaning against the dumpster,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Police say the man ran inside the vacant home. When they spotted him again, he was taking off on his bicycle.

"They were on foot because they actually had to grab him as he was riding the bike and force him off the bicycle,” Knight said.

They arrested Barry McKinney without incident for second-degree burglary, trespassing and disobeying a lawful order.

Neighbors say they aren't surprised to hear this happened.

"We have a lot of problems with homeless people coming around here,” Scott Cambron, a resident in the neighborhood, said.

"We've had a lot of problems with the transients in those houses and the other house down here. About two weeks ago, one ran into my house and scared the life out of me,” Trisha Lamb, another resident, said.

Each time, residents say they call police, but strange events haven't seemed to stop.

"It's been going on for months and they won't do anything about it at all,” Lamb said.

But Scott Cambron is glad to see police were able to take McKinney to jail.

"Good, good. One less person we've got to worry about over here," Cambron said.