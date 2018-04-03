Officials: Oklahoma City schools feed over 1,500 students during teacher walkout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Day two of the teacher walkout continued, but that didn’t stop Oklahoma City students from getting breakfast and lunch.

Buses arrived at Capitol Hill High School on Tuesday morning, but they weren't there to drop off students. Instead, the buses were loaded with sack lunches to make sure no child goes hungry during the teacher walkout.

“Just because there's a walkout doesn't mean we stop working,” said Jeffrey Tamayo, Oklahoma City Public Schools Register Dietitian.

While teachers carried signs calling for education funding at the Capitol, the lunch staff took their signs to the streets.

“We still know kids go hungry, still out there wondering where is their next meal and we want to prevent that from happening,” Tamayo.

Oklahoma City Public Schools is providing meals for its students at no cost to them throughout the duration of the walkout. District staff said they couldn't do it without the bus drivers.

“We have seven buses and a total of 15 routes to go to,” said Tamayo.

Capitol Hill High School is one of nine hubs where lunch items are handed out to the kids.

“In total, we have about 108 sites. We're visiting between parks, recreational centers and churches,” said Tamayo.

Tamayo said the buses are going to travel through Oklahoma City, Spencer, and Midwest City for the first five days of the walkout.

“It`s a pleasure for us to feed all kids, we do it on a daily bases,” he said.

Staff fed more than 280 kids from its Capitol Hill hub site on Tuesday. In total, about 1,550 students got a lunch that day.

For information on OKCPS distribution sites, click here.