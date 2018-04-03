Oklahoma canine officer certified after police owner’s death

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A puppy that belonged to a 22-year-old Oklahoma police officer killed in the line of duty last year is now certified to work as a canine officer.

The Shawnee News-Star reports police trained and certified Onyx the Malinois for narcotics detection last year after Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney was fatally shot.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office made arrangements with Terney’s department to provide Onyx a handler, who is Deputy Jared Strand.

Strand said the sheriff’s office was one of five agencies nationwide to receive a National Police Dog Foundation grant. The grant funds a K-9 heat alarm for a patrol car to keep Onyx safe in the summer.

Onyx update: Grant, donation provides heat alarm, vehicle for K-9 https://t.co/9932v14odx — Shawnee News-Star (@shawneenewsstar) April 1, 2018

Onyx now serves Pottawatomie County and has been requested to help McLoud, Tecumseh and Shawnee police.