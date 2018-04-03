Oklahoma doctor sentenced to prison for distributing opiates without a medical purpose

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma doctor has been sentenced to prison for distributing opiates without a medical purpose.

Federal officials say Dr. Christopher Bateman Slater, 57, of Guymon, Oklahoma, has been sentenced to serve eight months in federal prison for distributing codeine without a medical purpose.

On May 26, 2017, Slater, a doctor of osteopathy, was charged with knowingly distributing and dispensing promethazine with codeine, a Schedule V controlled substance, outside the usual course of professional medical practice and without legitimate purpose.

Codeine is an opiate used to treat pain and carries a high risk of addiction.

According to the charges, the crime took place on April 18, 2012, in Texas County, Oklahoma.

Slater pleaded guilty on June 15, 2017.

On April 2, 2018, Slater was sentenced to 8 months in federal prison and a fine of $100,000, to be paid within 30 days.

Slater must report to the Bureau of Prisons by April 11.