School closings impacted by Oklahoma teacher walkout

Oklahoma family reunited with stolen truck that belonged to late son

Posted 3:53 pm, April 3, 2018, by

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family has been reunited with their son’s truck after it was stolen last week.

The truck was stolen from the parking lot of a business on March 23.

The family told the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office the truck is more than just a vehicle to them. They say it belonged to their son who tragically died back in 2004.

Tulsa police say a man called the department after he saw the truck on the news and social media.

He says he bought it March 24 for $120.

Several parts were taken from the truck, but the family says they’re just grateful to have the truck back.