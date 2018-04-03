Oklahoma family reunited with stolen truck that belonged to late son

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family has been reunited with their son’s truck after it was stolen last week.

The truck was stolen from the parking lot of a business on March 23.

The family told the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office the truck is more than just a vehicle to them. They say it belonged to their son who tragically died back in 2004.

Please be on the lookout for this stolen truck. It’s more than just a vehicle to the family who owns it. It belonged to their teenaged son who died in 2004. If you can help us find it, call us at 918-596-5601. It was stolen from the parking lot of a business on Whirlpool Dr Fri pic.twitter.com/m7PJyqrGOH — Tulsa County Sheriff (@TCSO) March 24, 2018

Tulsa police say a man called the department after he saw the truck on the news and social media.

He says he bought it March 24 for $120.

Several parts were taken from the truck, but the family says they’re just grateful to have the truck back.