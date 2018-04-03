Oklahoma family reunited with stolen truck that belonged to late son

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family has been reunited with their son’s truck after it was stolen last week.
The truck was stolen from the parking lot of a business on March 23.
The family told the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office the truck is more than just a vehicle to them. They say it belonged to their son who tragically died back in 2004.
Please be on the lookout for this stolen truck. It’s more than just a vehicle to the family who owns it. It belonged to their teenaged son who died in 2004. If you can help us find it, call us at 918-596-5601. It was stolen from the parking lot of a business on Whirlpool Dr Fri pic.twitter.com/m7PJyqrGOH
— Tulsa County Sheriff (@TCSO) March 24, 2018
Tulsa police say a man called the department after he saw the truck on the news and social media.
He says he bought it March 24 for $120.
Several parts were taken from the truck, but the family says they’re just grateful to have the truck back.
The Greenhaw Family’s stolen truck has been found. A man called TPD after he saw the truck on social media/news. Claims he bought it Fri night. Despite some damage, the family is grateful to have their late son’s truck back. They thank everyone who helped to get the word out. pic.twitter.com/sc8LxWlShC
— Tulsa County Sheriff (@TCSO) March 26, 2018