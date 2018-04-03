Oklahoma students explain why they are Dr. King’s dream 50 years after his assassination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY-This year is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

While Dr. King's life may have ended 50 years ago this week, but his legacy continues to inspire generations.

The civil rights icon died while fighting against racial injustice.

It is a message that resonates today just as clearly as it did half a century ago. It is also resonating with a group of Oklahoma high school students who came to

KFOR to tell us why they are living Dr. King's Dream.

"He inspires me because he gives me a little extra push, like he's not here, but he gives me a little extra push to let me know I don't have anything to be scared

for," said Xavier Turner, Senior at Del City High School.

"To see the progress that's been made in America since about the 60s is pretty amazing, even though you might say well, things don't change, but things do change," Ethan Ho, Del City High School.

A group of students wrote essays which outlines how they are living Dr. King's dream.

We invited them to come to the KFOR studios to see the brand new state-of-the-art facility, but to also share their writings, ideas, and messages with you.

Some were nervous but all did an impressive job crafting their essays and delivering them on camera.

They each spoke from the heart to pass along what they have learned from Dr. King's teachings.

"He wanted to prove something and no matter what the lengths were, he was going to go that far," Dominque Rhodes, Del City High School Junior.

"If you believe in something, don't ever let anyone tell you, you can't do it," Breland Steward, Student Council State President.

During their research, they learned of the obstacles King faced and the methods he used to effect change.

Tyreke Baker is a senior at Del City High School and he said, "Civil Disobedience inspires me a lot, because, through violence, you don't really solve anything, but

through peaceful protest, you can get your point across."

"I think I am his dream because I am a leader of color, I'm the student council/student body president, I got accepted into the president's leadership class at OU.

So just a lot of people see me as a good leader and I feel like that is his dream and I am a person of color, so sometimes way back then they never thought I would

be here," said Xavier Turner.