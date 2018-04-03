Some Lone Wolf residents evacuated due to large cotton gin fire

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. – Some residents in Lone Wolf were evacuated due to a large cotton gin fire.

Tuesday evening, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance with the fire from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers are assisting with traffic control and say State Highway 9 is closed due to heavy smoke.

Nine fire departments are on scene to help extinguish the blaze.

Due to some oil and chemicals in the gin, the south side of the town was required to evacuate, according to officials.

Officials say the fire started around 3 p.m. and the building is a total loss.

The Red Cross has an evacuation center set up.