MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – One person was killed after being struck by a car in Midwest City.

Just before midnight, a person was struck by a vehicle near N.E. 10th and Air Depot Rd.

The person struck was pronounced dead.

At this time, officials have not released a lot of details.

