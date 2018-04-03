Police: 4 injured, suspect dead following shooting at YouTube headquarters in California

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – Police say the suspect is dead following a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, several YouTube employees began tweeting about a possible shooting at the company.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

City officials told KRON that they have received multiple 911 calls from the YouTube campus regarding a shooting.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

The FBI is on the scene and is working with local law enforcement to investigate the shooting, although the San Bruno Police Department is the lead agency.

On Tuesday afternoon, San Bruno police officials confirmed that the suspected shooter was a woman, and that she is dead. Investigators say that she likely died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

So far, officials say four victims were taken to nearby hospitals, but the extent of their injuries have not been released.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

The White House says the president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation.