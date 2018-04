× Police trying to identify couple accused of stealing from OKC sporting goods store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police want to identify two people accused of stealing from an Oklahoma City sporting goods store.

Police say a couple allegedly stole items from a sporting goods store in the 7700 block of S. Walker.

Officials released surveillance video of the two people to Facebook, hoping someone could help identify them.

If you recognize them, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.