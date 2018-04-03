× Sheriff: Oklahoma man killed wife, daughter and himself

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities said a Tulsa, Oklahoma man has shot and killed his estranged wife and daughter and wounded his son before killing himself.

On Monday, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the home of 45-year-old Eric Widger Sr. the night before after his wounded 18-year-old son called the police. They found Eric, his estranged wife, Melisa Widger, and their 20-year-old daughter, Nichol ‘Nikki’ Widger dead.

The son is recovering at a hospital, and police said he’s not a suspect.

Authorities said Melisa and Nikki recently moved out of the home but stopped by Sunday night and the shootings happened after an argument.

The sheriff’s office said, at one point, Eric called a relative and said he had shot his family. The sheriff’s office said evidence supports that assertion.