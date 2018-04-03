× Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old Lawton man with dementia

LAWTON, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old Lawton man with dementia.

John McAlister was last seen around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4300 block of N.W. Santa Fe. He was wearing a plaid flannel shirt, blue denim University of Oklahoma hat, tan coat with a fur collar, gold Timex watch, jeans and black tennis shoes.

McAlister also has heart and memory problems and is on medications.

His vehicle is a white 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Oklahoma tag ‘HPM217.’ A Korean veterans sticker may be on the back window.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information of McAlister’s whereabouts, contact the Lawton Police Department.