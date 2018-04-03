Teachers, state trooper help find child with autism during Oklahoma rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A touching story from the Oklahoma teacher walkout is going viral.

When an 8-year-old boy with autism went missing in the crowd of about 20,000, you can imagine his mother's panic.

Thankfully, he's safe now, and his mom said it's all thanks to Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the knowledge only a teacher would have.

"Everything was going great," said Kelly Lisenbee, the child's mother. "We were carrying our signs. There was lots of positivity and people everywhere."

Lisenbee and her son Ben, who has autism, were at the state capitol supporting family members in education as well as his teachers at Northern Hills in Edmond.

"They are seriously the kindest, funniest, most patient people," Lisenbee said.

But, while rallying in the crowd of thousands, things took a terrifying turn in the blink of an eye.

"In the sea of people, Ben just got lost," Lisenbee said.

It's a scary moment for any parent.

"I just started to lose it a little bit," Lisenbee said. "It's just horrifying to lose your kid."

A state trooper began helping immediately by getting on a megaphone, spreading the message:

"Hey, we're looking for a kid. He's 8. His name is Ben, by the way, he's autistic. He's wearing headphones."

Lisenbee said, right then and there, teachers stepped in and did what they do best.

"It was literally like being in a classroom where someone says, 'Okay, inside voices, sit down,' and everybody sat down and relaxed and they found him," she said.

Participants in the rally caught the touching moment on cellphone video.

Members of the crowd creating signs and joining in a chant of "Ben deserves more!"

Lisenbee said the teachers' quick-thinking is something she'll never forget.

"Just a crowd full of incredible humans who did exactly what they do every day and that's save kids," she said.

It's why she said she is standing with Oklahoma's educators.

"They're fighting for our kids every day," Lisenbee said. "They just deserve more, and our kids deserve more."

This happened on April 2, which is World Autism Awareness Day.

Lisenbee said she's thankful teachers and law enforcement have the proper training to help kids like Ben.

Her post about the incident is going viral.