Thousands return to state capitol for second day of Oklahoma teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY - Thousands of teachers, students and school administrators have returned to the capitol for round two of the statewide teacher walkout.

"I didn't ever expect in my career that doing the right thing for students would ever mean that we wouldn't have school in a way like this," said Rebecca Kaye, the acting superintendent for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Thousands rallied on Tuesday at the state capitol to support Oklahoma teachers.

"There are districts where they don't have desks," said Leslie Towle, a teacher from Edmond. "They don't have chairs. They don't have textbooks. They don't have the necessities for a teacher to actually do their job."

That's why 3rd grade teacher Cissili Sample from Tecumseh has taken matters into her own hands.

"My classroom is fully funded, but it is funded by me and my husband who works four jobs to be able to decorate my classroom and give kids the essentials they need: pens, pencils, paper," Sample said.

Sample was at the capitol on Tuesday, waiting in long lines to get inside and meet with lawmakers all because she believes our children deserve better.

"It's been really tough," she said. "I don't want people to think that we're greedy because we're not. We're just asking for what they have taken away for years and years."

Sample and her colleagues are hoping, by walking out, lawmakers will see the need for more funding and learn just how much schools are suffering.

"I'm very passionate about education," she said. "I've spent my entire life loving school, and I want my kids to feel the same way every day."

It wasn't just Oklahoma teachers rallying at the capitol. Teachers from St. Paul, Minnesota and Chicago, Illinois were present.

The teachers from Minnesota are on spring break this week and decided to spend it in Oklahoma rallying for our teachers.