Thunder Lose at Home to Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a poor shooting night and former Thunder star Kevin Durant had 34 points for Golden State as the Warriors beat OKC 111-107 on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Arena.

OKC shot just 38 percent and and were just 9-for-38 from three-point range.

The Warriors built a 12 point lead in the third quarter, before the Thunder took the lead late in the quarter on a 3-pointer by Russell Westbrook, who had 44 points and 16 rebounds, plus 6 assists.

After Westbrook's three-pointer, Golden State quickly regained the lead and never trailed after that.

Westbrook didn't get much offensive help, with Paul George scoring 20 points, but making just 5 of 19 from the field.

Carmelo Anthony scored 12 points, but was 4-for-16 from the field and missed all nine three-point attempts.

Corey Brewer had 10 points, while Steven Adams had 7 with 13 rebounds.

The Thunder outrebounded Golden State 58-40, but had 16 turnovers.

The two teams split the season series, two wins apiece.

Golden State has won six of eight games played between the two teams since Durant left the Thunder to sign with the Warriors.

OKC drops to 45-34 on the season and fell to the 6th seed spot in the Western Conference playoff race with Utah's win over the Los Angeles Lakers moving them to fifth.

The Thunder visit Houston on Saturday at 7:30 pm.