× Tulsa County, ex-sheriff denied new trial in 2011 jail death

TULSA, Okla. – A federal judge has denied requests by Tulsa County officials and its former sheriff for a new trial in a case involving a man’s 2011 jail death.

A federal jury found last year that the Sheriff’s Office and former Sheriff Stanley Glanz violated Elliott Williams’ civil rights while he was held at Tulsa County jail. The jury awarded his estate a $10.25 million judgment.

The Tulsa World reports that the county and Glanz requested both a new trial and that U.S. District Judge John Dowdell consider overturning the jury verdict and instead rule in their favor.

But Dowdell denied the requests Saturday, saying the evidence in the case supports the jury’s decision.

Williams died of dehydration and other causes in October 2011 after being arrested on an obstruction complaint.