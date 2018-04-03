× Video: Identity thieves robbing the dead

OKLAHOMA CITY – While Jennifer Wallis is grieving the loss of her father, George, identity thieves keep trying to cash in on her loss.

Criminals are trolling obituaries hoping to steal the identities of the deceased.

“Days after the funeral, my mom calls and says that she got a notice from discover that a PIN had been set up on their account,” Wallis said.

Dead or alive, your identity has major value on the black market.

Less than five minutes is all it took for our In Your Corner team and cyber security expert Geoff Wilson to pull up stolen credit card information, names, birth dates and social security numbers from the dark web.

“There’s a bunch of Oklahoma [victims] here,” Geoff said.

Your information is selling cheap and fast.

