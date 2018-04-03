What’s next after Oklahoma teacher rally?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a massive rally in Oklahoma on Monday, teachers say they'll keep pressuring state legislators on their demands.

The wave of teacher protests in recent weeks shows that they've reached a "tipping point," said Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association.

Here's where things stand after Monday's teachers' protests in Oklahoma.

What's ahead for Oklahoma

After teachers converged at their state capital on Monday, another day of walkouts is scheduled Tuesday.

The numbers may be smaller in the second day event as teachers from smaller, rural districts may not be able to take part. So far, there's no end to the walkout in sight.

The state's largest district, the Oklahoma City Public Schools, as well as the Tulsa districts have already called off school Tuesday.

Oklahoma teachers seek better pay and increased education funding. They say their classroom sizes are too big and that some don't even have enough textbooks for students.

But critics say teachers should be in the classroom and should not be walking off their jobs.

Last week, Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill that raises teachers' salaries by an average of $6,100. It also gives $1,250 raises for support staff and adds $50 million in education funding.

The state teachers' union has been demanding $10,000 raises for teachers; $5,000 raises for support staff; and $200 million in educational funding.

Fallin said she was proud to have signed the "largest teacher pay increase in Oklahoma's history."

Her statement on the teachers' walkout Monday emphasized that the state has other obligations, besides education.

"Just like Oklahoma families, we are only able to do what our budget allows," her statement said.

"We must be responsible not to neglect other areas of need in the state such as corrections and health and human services as we continue to consider additional education funding measures."

So the dispute remains: Will state leaders put more money into what teachers want or will teachers return to the classroom without any new concessions? Or will the two sides reach a compromise?

Why are teachers taking action now?

Galvanized by West Virginia teachers, who went on strike and got a pay raise, educators in Oklahoma, Kentucky and Arizona are also demanding better conditions for students and themselves.

For years, teachers advocated for better education funding without walkouts and rallies.

"There gets to a point where you say, no more," said Eskelsen Garcia of the National Education Association.

"This is not fair to students. This is not fair to the people that have to work two or three jobs or can't pay off their student loans for the privilege of being a public school teacher," she told CNN.