4-year-old sexually assaulted at Oklahoma City park

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at an Oklahoma City park.

Police say on Saturday, March 31st, around 12:30 p.m., a 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at the South Lakes Park, in the 12300 block of S. Meridian Ave.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene immediately after the assault.

The suspect is described as a young white male. Police say he may be a teenager.

The suspect has dark “flat” hair, blue eyes. He was wearing an orange shirt and had on dark-rimmed glasses.

Police are asking anyone who may know someone who matches that description or anyone who was at the park that could help provide authorities with a more detailed description to call police.

If you have any information that could help police solve this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.