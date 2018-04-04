× Car care advice during National Car Care Month

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – April is National Car Care Month and Moran Family of Brands, one of the nation’s leading franchises of general automotive repair, transmission repair and driver safety products, is celebrating National Car Care Month in April by providing advice to motorists on how to keep their cars in top condition this spring.

The harsh effects of winter weather can take a toll on the exterior of a car, from snow and ice to rock salts and anti-freezing materials. The warmer weather of the spring presents an opportunity for owners to assess how a car has held up through the damaging effects of winter and to prepare their vehicles for upcoming trips in the summer months.

National Car Care Month comes at a time in which many people have delayed the proper maintenance schedules for their vehicles.

“April is the perfect time for people to assess their vehicle’s maintenance needs following several months of colder temperatures,” said Peter Baldine, President of Moran Family of Brands. “Car care experts at our Milex and Mr. Transmission stores are there to provide guidance and support to motorists and make sure their vehicles are safe and running in top form for the spring and summer seasons.”

Professionals with Moran Family of Brands cite the following areas which car owners should address during the month of April:

Windshield wipers – It is recommended to check the condition of windshield wipers with increased rain during the spring. Fluid supply should also be monitored as wipers also get extra use in the spring with the buildup of pollen on the windshield causing a daily rinse.

– It is recommended to check the condition of windshield wipers with increased rain during the spring. Fluid supply should also be monitored as wipers also get extra use in the spring with the buildup of pollen on the windshield causing a daily rinse. Tires – Motorists should check tires’ air pressure, as it can fluctuate in colder temperatures. The proper air pressure will help tires last longer and give the car better gas mileage. Spring is also a good time to check the tread on the tires and have them rotated at the next service visit to promote even wear.

– Motorists should check tires’ air pressure, as it can fluctuate in colder temperatures. The proper air pressure will help tires last longer and give the car better gas mileage. Spring is also a good time to check the tread on the tires and have them rotated at the next service visit to promote even wear. Brakes – Brakes are exposed to snow and salt in the winter, so spring is a good time to monitor their condition for the overall safety of the vehicle. Brake performance is especially important during the spring, when increased rainfall leads to many slick, wet roads. Any warning signs such as screeching, pulling to one side or vibrations are indications to take the car for a service inspection as soon as possible.

– Brakes are exposed to snow and salt in the winter, so spring is a good time to monitor their condition for the overall safety of the vehicle. Brake performance is especially important during the spring, when increased rainfall leads to many slick, wet roads. Any warning signs such as screeching, pulling to one side or vibrations are indications to take the car for a service inspection as soon as possible. Engine fluids – Engines are also forced to work harder during the winter months, which can cause transmission and break fluids to degrade. It is important to check all of the car’s vital engine fluids such as transmission, coolants, braking and steering on a regular basis. Most critical is to have the engine’s oil replaced every 3,000 miles. Regular oil changes are considered the single most important thing anyone can do to maintain the life of their vehicle.

– Engines are also forced to work harder during the winter months, which can cause transmission and break fluids to degrade. It is important to check all of the car’s vital engine fluids such as transmission, coolants, braking and steering on a regular basis. Most critical is to have the engine’s oil replaced every 3,000 miles. Regular oil changes are considered the single most important thing anyone can do to maintain the life of their vehicle. Air filter – A car’s air filter should be changed each year or every 15,000 miles. This gives the vehicle a good supply of clean air and prevents poor fuel economy and performance. A convenient time to have the filter checked or replaced is during oil change appointments.

