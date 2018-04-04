District Attorney rules that fatal shooting of prison escapee was justified

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A local district attorney has ruled the fatal shooting of a prison escapee was justified.

In January, authorities were searching for 40-year-old Ricky Rusche after he escaped from the Carver Correctional Center in Oklahoma City. He was convicted on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, false declaration to a pawn shop and embezzlement.

U.S. Marshals learned that Rusche was inside a home in Pottawatomie County.

“We thought he was in this area because we had information at a pawn shop where he showed up at a pawn shop. So, after further investigation and finding out who this was, then that’s when we knew that it was the suspect that was the DOC escapee,” Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth told News 4 in January.

As marshals were searching the house, they encountered Rusche, who was armed at the time.

Sheriff Booth says shots were fired, and Rusche was killed.

Now, the Shawnee News-Star reports that Pottawatomie County District Attorney Richard Smothermon determined that the shooting was justified.

Smothermon decided not to press charges against Deputy Marshal Antony Degiusti and Bureau of Narcotics Agent Robert Lewis.