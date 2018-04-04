× Elvis Tribute bands to play in Norman during a two-day festival

NORMAN, Okla. – May 11 kicks off the two-day Jeff Lewis & Friends Festival which is hosted at the historic Sonner Theatre in Norman, it will be featuring many of the top Elvis tribute artists.

Elvis fans can enjoy this this inaugural Jeff Lewis & Friends Oklahoma Festival that will take place from May 11-12. It’s an offshoot of the popular Jeff Lewis & Friends Festival in Helen, Georgia which was a perpetually sold out event, attracting hundreds of Elvis fans annually.

Founder Jeff Lewis is a resident of Norman who has gone on to become a GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter, actor and emcee. In addition to the Jeff Lewis & Friends Festival events, he is the host of the incredibly popular Elvis Week after parties at the world famous Hard Rock Café in Memphis.

“I am so proud of my hometown and so proud of the Elvis World that has been so good to me, I just wanted to bring the two together,” says Lewis, who saw Elvis in concert at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on March 25, 1977. “I’ve spent so much time working Elvis events around the country, and now I’m excited to bring the Elvis experience home to Norman.”

Some of the world’s top Elvis tribute artists are scheduled to appear, including Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champions Dean Z, Bill Cherry and David Lee, as well as award-winning tribute artists Austin Irby, Ben Thompson, Cote Deonath, Riley Jenkins, David Allen, Jeff Barnes and Michael Cullipher.

Like it’s Helen counterpart, the Oklahoma festival will be hosted by Tom Brown who is widely considered one of the world’s leading experts on Elvis. Brown is the longtime host of Elvis Week in Memphis, Tupelo Elvis Festival and Nashville Elvis Festival (which he co-founded in 2017). Elvis fans will also recognize him from Graceland’s “Gates of Graceland” web series.

The festival will take place at the historic Sooner Theatre (101 E. Main St.) with 7:30pm headliner shows on May 11 & 12 and an afternoon Gospel event on May 12 at 3:30pm. An official late night After Party will also be held after the main event on May 11th.

General Admission tickets for each event are available via EventBrite. A limited number of VIP Packages are also available. Visit the website for more information: http://www.jefflewisandfriends.com/oklahoma-festival/.