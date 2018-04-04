× Faith leaders heading to the Capitol to support Oklahoma teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many educators are preparing for a fourth day at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Thursday, they will be joined by faith leaders.

Officials say clergy will gather at the Capitol on Thursday to show support for public school teachers across the Sooner State. Clergy and people of faith will gather in the fourth-floor rotunda at 8 a.m. for a time of prayer and blessing for educators and public schools.

“Pastors all across Oklahoma have been praying for our community public schools as our teachers share their heartbreaking stories of textbooks falling apart, overflowing classrooms, and broken desks,” said Clark Frailey, pastor of Coffee Creek Church in Edmond. “Tomorrow we are leaving our prayer closets and gathering to pray over the very place that has the power to begin to change this story for Oklahoma’s kids.”

Organizers say they plan to give a voice to the moral aspects of the issue in order to move the conversation about education funding past a fiscal-only focus.

“The Oklahoma education crisis has reached the level of a moral imperative,” said Mitch Randall, a resident of Norman and executive director of EthicsDaily.com. “If lawmakers continue to reject fully funding a free and equitable public education for every child, then this is an affront to our children, an insult to teachers, and a sin against God.”