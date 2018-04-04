Final Parkland shooting survivor released from hospital

Anthony Borges, the last patient from the February 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has been released from a hospital, according to his attorney.

Anthony, 15, was shot five times while protecting his classmates from the gunman on the day of the shooting. He had barricaded a door with his body and was shot through the door.

The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital. Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas. pic.twitter.com/U0PVkEwpFZ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 18, 2018

A third of his lung had to be removed, one bullet came close to his liver and three bullets hit his legs in the shooting that killed 17 people, NBC’s ‘Today’ show reported Wednesday morning. Wearing an FC Barcelona jersey, Borges spoke haltingly to ‘Today’ due to his injuries.

“I feel good,” he said. “I (thought) I was going to die.”

The most gravely wounded survivor of the Parkland school shooting speaks exclusively to @kerrynbc pic.twitter.com/4SkVPk3GTk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 4, 2018

Alex Arreaza, his attorney, said last month the family planned to sue Broward County, Broward County Public Schools and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“The failure of Broward County Public Schools, and of the Principal and School Resource Officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm were unreasonable, callous and negligent,” Arreaza wrote in a notice of intent to sue.