KFOR launching new, groundbreaking initiative “United Voice”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Today, KFOR is thrilled to be launching a new, groundbreaking initiative.

For more than a year, KFOR has been organizing a project called “United Voice.”

Media organizations that usually compete against each other are coming together for a common mission.

Every television station in Oklahoma City, along with radio stations and the newspaper, are joining forces to promote a healthy dialogue on race.

What you will be seeing, hearing and reading about is an effort to inject dignity and civility into honest conversations about race relations in Oklahoma City.

We begin the project by hearing from the four Oklahoma men who originally came up with the idea.

We hope this effort to unite our voices in this conversation will bring a greater empathy for all of our neighbors.