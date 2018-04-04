Kingfisher officials warn residents of possible scam

KINGFISHER, Okla. – Officials in Kingfisher are warning residents of a new scam.

According to the Kingfisher Chamber of Commerce, they were warned of the scam by Superintendent Jason Sternberger.

He told them that a woman, named Karen Charter, is going to businesses collecting money to support bookmarks for students.

“The school has not sanctioned this and does not support it in any way,” the Kingfisher Chamber of Commerce said on Facebook.

They say residents should not give money to this person.

Charter tells KFOR she does ask local businesses to sponsor the bookmarks which she delivers to schools in multiple states.

She wanted to clear up any confusion and says she isn’t scamming anyone.

Last year, Charter said, she delivered bookmarks to Kingfisher schools without any issue and she isn’t sure why there is some problem this year.