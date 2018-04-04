× Kona Ice is offering free shaved ice during its National Chill Out Day

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Kona Ice will be offering free shaved ice April 17, with what the company is calling National Chill Out Day, encouraging the nation to take a step back, relax and enjoy a Kona.

This will be the shaved ice company’s fifth-annual Chill Out day and will have the island-themed truck giving away the free shaved ice at Moore Chamber of Commerce and Advantage Bank to help the community during tax day. The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.

We love when the Kona Ice truck comes to school! ☺ #SpringBreak pic.twitter.com/MTLTP8zN4Z — Brooke Baber (@missbaber5) March 30, 2018

In a release, the company stated that “with Tax Day right around the corner, many of us are reaching into our pockets to pay-off Uncle Sam.”

National “Chill Out” Day is one small, yet powerful, way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces. Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations, Kona Ice has given back more than $50 million to the communities it serves. Currently, there are 1000-plus franchise units in more than 45 states.

They will give out free shaved ice April 17 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at 305 West Main Street in Moore and 8001 NE 23rd Street in Oklahoma City. To learn more about Kona Ice’s giveback efforts, visit: http://www.kona-ice.com/giveback-programs/.