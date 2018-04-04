Leaders talk about hopes associated with ‘United Voice’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Today, KFOR is thrilled to be launching a new, groundbreaking initiative.

For more than a year, KFOR has been organizing a project called “United Voice.”

Media organizations that usually compete against each other are coming together for a common mission.

Every television station in Oklahoma City, along with radio stations and the newspaper, are joining forces to promote a healthy dialogue on race.

What you will be seeing, hearing and reading about is an effort to inject dignity and civility into honest conversations about race relations in Oklahoma City.

Scotia Moore, who has been helping to facilitate these important discussions on race, joined News 4’s Heather Holeman to talk about the project.

