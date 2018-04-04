× Man arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘blow up’ Oklahoma City mosque

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of threatening to blow up an Oklahoma City mosque is now behind bars.

Last month, authorities say 54-year-old Larry Dewayne Hornsby allegedly walked into the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City and said that he wanted to “blow up this building.”

Oklahoma City police began investigating the threat and were able to identify Hornsby as the alleged suspect after looking at surveillance video.

Hornsby was arrested on two complaints of making a bomb threat or conveying information known to be false.

“Given the heightened atmosphere of Islamophobia that the community faces, we are glad to see local law enforcement taking seriously the threats to our mosques and community centers,” said CAIR-OK Civil Rights Director Veronica Laizure. “We urge our community to be vigilant and observant, particularly around the mosques and community centers, and to report their concerns to CAIR-OK and to local law enforcement agencies where appropriate.”