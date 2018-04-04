Man who came up with ‘United Voice’ talks about inspiration for the project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - For more than a year, KFOR has been organizing a project called “United Voice.”

Media organizations that usually compete against each other are coming together for a common mission.

Every single television station in Oklahoma City, radio stations and the newspaper are joining together to bring about a new level of dignity and civility when it comes to talking about race.

Earlier this week, we spoke with one of the men who came up with the idea for this project. He is a native Oklahoman and he says this project is desperately needed.

"I'm excited, I'm hopeful, with regard to United Voice, brings me some hope that we will at least talk about it and broach this conversation. Black people talk about it with black people, white people talk about it with white people, but we are now starting to come together and just to have the conversation," Lee Roland, an education consultant, said.

Going forward, we're going to be bringing you stories involving frank discussions about race in our state. You can learn a lot when you truly listen to someone else's story.

Bringing our local media outlets together to give Oklahoma a united voice in promoting a healthy dialogue on race.