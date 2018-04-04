Midwest City police looking for suspects who robbed donut shop

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Midwest City police are looking for two suspects who robbed a donut shop earlier this week.

The armed robbery took place Monday around 7:45 a.m. at Holliday Donuts in Midwest City.

Two men, one visibly armed with a gun, walk into the shop with their faces covered.

One of the men points a gun at employees while the other grabs cash from the register. They both then run out of the shop with an unknown amount of cash.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Midwest City police are working to identify the suspects.

If you have any information, call Detective Landers at 405-739-1327.