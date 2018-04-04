× Music and Comedy line-up for this Spring at Riverwind Casino

NORMAN, Okla. – As Spring starts to bloom outside, so does the music and comedy line-up of entertainment at the Riverwind Casino, releasing their list of shows, starting with Oak Ridge Boys on April 7.

Additionally, Ronnie Milsap and Foreigner will perform. Coming in May, Gabriel Iglesias will be joining Riverwind for some good laughs with his famous comedic style. Then in June, REO Speedwagon will be playing out some of their rock tunes.

Many more are expected to come to the Casino’s Showplace Theatre, providing audiences with an intimate entertainment experience like none other in the region. The state-of-the-art venue seats about 1,500 people.

Here is the Spring line-up:

The Oak Ridge Boys – 7 p.m., Saturday, April 7 – The Oak Ridge Boys have won Grammys, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards with their top country hits their Number One Pop smash. Some hit songs include, "Elvira," "Bobbie Sue," "Dream On," "Thank God for Kids" and "American Made." They have scored twelve gold albums, three platinum albums, and one double platinum album.

Ronnie Milsap – 8 p.m., Friday, April 13 – Ronnie Milsap is known for being the country soul singer of his generation and one of the most influential performers of the 1970s and the 1980s. His sound appeals to a wide variety of listeners as he incorporates country, pop, R&B, and some rock and roll elements into his hits. Some famous singles include, "It Was Almost Like a Song," "Smoky Mountain Rain" and "Any Day Now."

Gabriel Iglesias – 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Friday, May 18 – Gabriel Iglesias' first two DVD specials "Hot & Fluffy" and "I'm Not Fat.. I'm Fluffy" have sold over 1 million copies. Iglesias recorded a third one-hour Comedy Central DVD special, "Aloha Fluffy," that aired on Comedy Central in 2013.

Penn & Teller – 8 p.m., Friday, May 25 – Over the last 40 years, Penn & Teller have redefined the genre of magic and created their own niche in comedy. Guests will enjoy the jaw-dropping acts and knee-slapping antics of this celebrity duo.

REO Speedwagon – 7 p.m., Saturday, June 2 – REO Speedwagon is an American rock band was formed in 1967 and slowly began their rise to fame in the 1980s. Their album "Hi Infidelity" had over four US Top 40 hits and is the groups best-selling album they have created. Some top hits from their career includes the number one songs "Keep On Loving You" and "Can't Fight This Feeling."

Kansas – 8 p.m., Friday, June 29 – With a legendary career spanning more than four decades, Kansas has firmly established itself as one of America's most iconic classic rock bands. The band composed a catalogue that includes fifteen studio albums and five live albums with hits like "Carry On My Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind."

Riverwind Casino employs nearly 1,000 full- and part-time individuals and contributes millions of dollars into the local and state economy. Net revenues from the casino support a myriad of programs and services for the citizens of the Chickasaw Nation, including education, health care, nutrition, youth and elder-care programs, scholarships and more.

For more information and the full list of events, visit Riverwind Casino’s website at www.Riverwind.com.