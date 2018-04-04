“My neighbors watch my back and I watch theirs,” Drone catches alleged thief on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEWOKA, Okla. – Busted by a drone, Seminole County officials said an alleged thief has been caught on camera by a skeptical neighbor.

“Kind of looks like a deer caught in the headlights,” said Micah Perkins, who said he knew something was wrong at his neighbor’s home.

Perkins then picked up his drone.

“I didn’t really think about it," he said. "I just had it, and it was the perfect opportunity.”

Authorities said the female suspect, identified as Marissa Ramsey, was with a man but he left her in the dust.

“When he spotted the drone spotting him, he drove off rather quickly,” said Deputy Thomas Wood with Seminole County. “And, at this time, the operator of the drone noticed a female running from the residence.”

The drone captured photos of the woman, and authorities put them on Facebook where she was quickly identified.

“It’s just something we do out here. I mean, we all kind of watch each other’s back,” Perkins said. “My neighbors watch my back, and I watch theirs.”

Officials said Ramsey has several warrants out for her arrest and she allegedly stole money and other items from the home.

She and the man she was with have not been captured and authorities said, if you have any information, give them a call.