National Grilled Cheese Day is melting its way to OKC April 12

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tom+Chee in OKC is celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day April 12 and to commemorate the day, they are offering $2 classic grilled cheese sandwiches.

The new grilled cheese shop opened a store in the metro on Feb. 2, specializing in grilled cheese and melts and is known for its fresh ingredients along with its quirky takes on classic comfort foods.

“For us, grilled cheese is more than a sandwich, it’s a way of life,” said Tom+Chee founder Corey Ward. “Ever since we sold our first grilled cheese sandwich more than eight years ago, we’ve been working to bring that cheesy goodness to the hearts and stomachs of customers across the country. National Grilled Cheese Day is the perfect opportunity to share our love of the Chee with America.”

“Americans consume more than 2 billion grilled cheeses per year, April 12th, National Grilled Cheese Day is by far our busiest day of the year! It’s exciting to see everyone as excited about Grilled Cheese as we are,” continued Corey. “It’s also fun to introduce guest to our Grilled Cheese Donut, it’s something we created when we first started our tent. It’s the perfect combination of salty and sweet, it may be on a donut but it’s still a grilled cheese!”

The company began in a small tent next to an ice-skating rink in Cincinnati’s Fountain Square and quickly but quietly grew to three stores in the Cincinnati market, that’s where they began franchising.

The Today Show named Tom+Chee’s Grilled Cheese Donut one of the “Best Sandwiches in America.”

The Oklahoma City restaurant is located at 2116 W. Memorial Rd. in Oklahoma City, and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit www.tomandchee.com.