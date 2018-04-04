Oklahoma City police lieutenant speaks on race relations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,and there is a massive effort to change the way we talk about race relations in Oklahoma.

For more than a year, KFOR has been organizing a project called “United Voice.”

Media organizations that usually compete against each other are coming together for a common mission.

Every single television station in Oklahoma City, radio stations and the newspaper are joining together to bring about a new level of dignity and civility when it comes to talking about race.

Earlier this week, we spoke with a lieutenant with the Oklahoma City Police Department. He told us about a time when he asked his friends and family to grade Oklahoma City on how it deals with race relations.

"What I found is that for my white friends and associates, it was A and B. And for my family and friends that were black, it was D and F, in the same city. And so we were living in the same place, feeling two different things," said Lt. Wayland Cubit, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Bringing our local media outlets together to give Oklahoma a united voice in promoting a healthy dialogue on race.