Oklahoma City Public Schools offering students joining teachers at rally free lunch

OKLAHOMA CITY – Students are expected to join teachers at the rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol during day-3 of the teacher walkout.
When officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District heard that students will be joining teachers at the Capitol, they wanted to offer their support to students in return by offering them lunch at no cost.
“OKCPS heard that Oklahoma students will be rallying at the Capitol tomorrow to support their teachers who are asking for adequate funding for education. That’s amazing! To support those students in return, OKCPS will have a bus in the south parking lot from 10:30-1 to feed lunch at no cost to ANY student 18 and under…no matter what district! Come see us!”