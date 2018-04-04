× Oklahoma demonstrates commitment during National Child Abuse Prevention month

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), along with its community partners across the state are working together to host events that demonstrate their commitment to preventing child abuse.

OSDH along with its community partners, are working to raise awareness about the importance of ensuring great childhoods for all Oklahoma children.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. It’s not too late to raise awareness with a Blue Ribbon Tree at your home or office. Register your tree by April 4th at https://t.co/nJUpO4Nmq8. pic.twitter.com/PchdyMVzrQ — OK Dept of Health (@HealthyOklahoma) April 2, 2018

Thousands of Oklahoma children suffer abuse and neglect each year. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Human Services, there were 15,289 substantiated child abuse and neglect victims in Oklahoma (highest in the last ten years) while Oklahoma County alone had 2,610 confirmed cases.

CASUAL4KIDS 💜 April is child abuse prevention month. (prevent child abuse oklahoma) pic.twitter.com/OcXwKXrbfA — lindsey (@lindsey__7) April 2, 2015

Sherie Trice is the community child abuse prevention grant coordinator with the OSDH. She said the statistics are a reminder that every possible effort should be made in preventing child abuse in Oklahoma.

“We encourage every citizen to ‘do one thing’ when it comes to protecting children and strengthening families,” said Trice. “Even small gestures like being kind and supportive to parents challenged in public and/or assisting parents by offering help such as reading a book to a child in the waiting room or providing an extra set of hands at the supermarket and also offering respite before families experience crisis. These efforts are instrumental in helping families reduce stress and just make life a little easier.”

Here is a list of some of the events and activities across Oklahoma to support National Child Abuse Prevention Month:

Build a Blue Ribbon Tree for Kids Campaign: Trees in communities across the state are decorated with blue ribbons to bring awareness to child abuse prevention.

Trees in communities across the state are decorated with blue ribbons to bring awareness to child abuse prevention. Happiest Day Coloring Challenge: Children are being encouraged to simply draw or color their “happiest day”. Children may work individually or in a group with family or as a class. Parents and teachers are encouraged to share these pictures on social media using #PictureaBrighterFuture or #OKdo1thing.

Children are being encouraged to simply draw or color their “happiest day”. Children may work individually or in a group with family or as a class. Parents and teachers are encouraged to share these pictures on social media using #PictureaBrighterFuture or #OKdo1thing. Wear Blue Selfie Day: Friday, April 6 is designated as the day to wear blue to help promote and strengthen child abuse prevention efforts in communities. Share your best selfie with others and ask co-workers to join. You are encouraged to post the picture on social media using #PictureaBrighterFuture or #OKdo1thing.

April 6 is designated as the day to wear blue to help promote and strengthen child abuse prevention efforts in communities. Share your best selfie with others and ask co-workers to join. You are encouraged to post the picture on social media using #PictureaBrighterFuture or #OKdo1thing. Child Abuse Prevention Awards of Excellence Ceremony: Honoring excellence in prevention, Tuesday, April 10, at 11 a.m. in the State Capitol Governor’s Blue Room.

Honoring excellence in prevention, Tuesday, April 10, at 11 a.m. in the State Capitol Governor’s Blue Room. 25th Oklahoma Child Abuse and Neglect Conference: The OSDH Family and Prevention Services are co-sponsoring a prevention track. Attendees will learn best practices in the area of their discipline so they can provide services to children and their caregivers affected by child maltreatment with the intent of reducing trauma to the children and their caregivers

The OSDH Family and Prevention Services are co-sponsoring a prevention track. Attendees will learn best practices in the area of their discipline so they can provide services to children and their caregivers affected by child maltreatment with the intent of reducing trauma to the children and their caregivers ParentPRO: Offering free parenting support delivered to the family’s door by connecting them to a family support program staffed by specially trained professionals who teach parenting skills and child development, as well as ways to reduce stress and nurture children. They are also beneficial in providing community resources that fit the family’s need. http://www.parentpro.org/.

You can get involved during National Child Abuse Prevention Month by volunteering to serve on the statewide CAP ACTION Committee and if you want to help with future activities, email sheriet@health.ok.gov.