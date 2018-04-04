Oklahoma schools cancel class on Thursday for teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As educators from across the state continue to stay out of class to call for an increase to education funding, some school districts are already canceling class for Thursday.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it was tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.

Last Thursday, Gov. Fallin signed HB 1010, which calls for a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.

The plan offers an average $6,000 pay increase for all teachers, but it starts at $5,000 for first-year teachers and is expected to gradually increase over time.

However, many educators say they are still going to walk out because lawmakers didn’t restore education funding.

On Monday, several teachers said they would stay at the Capitol as long as it takes to get their message across to lawmakers.

Now, on day three of the teacher walkout, school districts across the metro announced that they will be closed for at least one more day.

Bethany Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday Blanchard Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday Cashion Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday Chickasha Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday Clinton Public Schools – Closed Thursday

Closed Thursday Comanche Public Schools – Closed Through Friday

Closed Through Friday Duncan Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday Edmond Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout through Friday

– Closed for Teacher Walkout through Friday El Reno Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday Elk City Public Schools – Closed Today Through Thursday

Closed Today Through Thursday Guymon Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday Hardesty Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday Harding Charter Prep – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday John Rex Charter School – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday Little Axe Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday Mid-Del Technology Ctr. – Adult Services Open Thu/Fri

Adult Services Open Thu/Fri Midwest City-Del City Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday Mustang Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday Oklahoma City Public Schools – Closed through Thursday

– Closed through Thursday Piedmont Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

– Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday Ponca City – Closed for Teacher Walkout through Thursday

– Closed for Teacher Walkout through Thursday Purcell Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday Putnam City Public Schools- Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday South Rock Creek Public School – Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday Sterling Public Schools – Closed Today Through Thursday

Closed Today Through Thursday S ulphur Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday

Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday Yukon Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

