Oklahoma teacher announces she will run for office following representative’s controversial Facebook video

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma teacher has announced she will run for office following a representative’s controversial Facebook video.
Last week, Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill that raises teachers’ salaries by an average of $6,100. It also gives $1,250 raises for support staff and adds $50 million in education funding.
Teachers said the bill doesn’t do enough to restore funding to classrooms, especially after lawmakers worked to repeal a part of the measure that was expected to generate $50 million.
Educators are working to pressure lawmakers into passing Senate Bill 1086, which would reinstate the capital gains tax. The capital gains tax deduction was passed in 2004 and allows taxpayers to exempt from their taxable income any gains from the sale of property or stocks located in Oklahoma.
According to Oklahoma Policy Institute, the deduction almost entirely benefits wealthy business executives and investors. Officials said nearly three-quarters of the benefit goes to taxpayers making over $1 million annually. Most middle class households are already largely exempt from the capital gains tax under federal law.
On Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers worked to suspend the rules again to try to hear the bill, but that motion was voted down.
Following that vote, the gallery began booing lawmakers on the House floor. Ultimately, the teachers were told to clear the gallery.
Earlier, Rep. Kevin McDugle posted a video to Facebook, criticizing more of the teachers' alleged actions at the capitol.
"Let me tell you something, I voted for every teacher measure to fund them all last year. It took us a year-and-a-half to pass it. Now, they come into this House, they want to act this way. I'm not voting for another stinking measure when they're acting the way they're acting. Our kids follow their example, and this is the example they set. I understand the frustration, but this is not the way to go about it. You're losing support of people who supported you all year long. All year long, we supported you and now you're going to come here and act like this after you got a raise? Go right ahead. Be pissed at me if you want to," McDugle said in the video.
The Facebook video was ultimately taken down.
McDugle told News 4 he has seen teachers blocking doors of legislators, possible vandalism and other unacceptable behavior.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol told News 4 it has not handled reports of vandalism or death threats nor did it threaten to arrest teachers. It said the House chamber was cleared, however, due to noise levels.
Following McDugle's video, Oklahoma teacher Cyndi Ralston announced her plans to run for office in a lengthy Facebook post.
"My name is Cyndi Ralston. For the last thirty years, it has been my honor to teach the children of Northeast Oklahoma, first with Broken Arrow Public Schools and now with Haskell Public Schools. I am now running as a Democrat to represent the people of District 12 in the Oklahoma State House of Representatives.
I had not planned to make this announcement public until after I had filed for office, but the events of the day have moved me to do so now. As an educator, my campaign will, of course, be focused on issues regarding our schools, including teacher and staff pay, classroom funding, and creating opportunities for our children. I will also focus on issues affecting my district including healthcare and criminal justice reform.
At the core of why I am running, though, is respect. As I’m sure many of you know, the current Representative for District 12, Kevin McDugle, released a video this morning in which he disrespected and denigrated teachers and administrators who have come to the capitol to protest the legislature’s wholly inadequate support for education. To be honest, I never imagined before the last few months that I would run for office. I have been politically active my entire adult life, but I was happy to serve my community by teaching and caring for my students. It would still be easy for me to bury my head in the sand and ignore what is happening at 23rd and Lincoln. But I cannot do that. For years, my profession has been under siege by our legislature. Budget cut after budget cut have forced us to do ever more with ever less, and it cannot continue on this path. When my colleagues and I have visited our Republican representatives and senators, we have been brushed off, if not outright lied to. Republican members of the legislature have made it crystal clear that they do not believe they work for us, that our concerns do not matter. That disrespect was given a name and a face this morning when Representative McDugle posted his video. I cannot, I will not stand idly by any longer. If Kevin McDugle won’t fight for teachers and students, then I will. If Kevin McDugle won’t back parents over oil companies, I will. If Kevin McDugle won’t treat his constituents with respect and dignity, I will.
It's time for a change in Oklahoma, and I will be that change. Please follow this page for further information and announcements as my campaign gets up to speed. I will soon have my website, online donation system, and campaign literature up and ready to go. In the meantime, please send me a message here! I look forward to getting out and meeting my neighbors in District 12 and working to be a Representative the district can be proud of!"