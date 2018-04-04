× Oklahoma teacher participating in walkout raising money to run for House seat

OKLAHOMA CITY – As teachers continue to fight for additional funding for education at the Capitol, one educator says she plans to do more to send a message to lawmakers.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it was seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

Last week, Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill that raises teachers’ salaries by an average of $6,100. It also gives $1,250 raises for support staff and adds $50 million in education funding.

However, many teachers said education funding was severely lacking in the measure.

As teacher headed to the Capitol for the third day in a row, one Oklahoma educator decided that she would fight for change inside the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Amy Larman, a teacher at Washington Junior High, is one of the thousands of teachers who participated in the walkout.

She also announced that she would be running to become a representative for House District 20, a seat which is currently held by Rep. Bobby Cleveland.

Friends of Larman created a GoFundMe account to help raise the $500 for the filing fee.

In just a few hours, the account raised over $1,000.