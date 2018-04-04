Online sales tax bill passes House

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that would bring in money for education funding passed the House Wednesday evening.

HB1019XX, an online sales tax bill, would require any remote seller and marketplace facilitator with sales of $10,000 to collect and provide sales taxes to the state or comply with requirements by the tax commission.

The bill would bring in $19.6 million for Fiscal Year 2019 and $20.5 million annually, which would be dedicated to education.

The House passed the bill Wednesday evening with a vote of 92-7.

HB1019XX will go to the Senate Thursday.

Alicia Priest, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, released a statement after the passing of HB1019XX: