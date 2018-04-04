× Raising Cane’s will donate $1 for every lemonade purchased April 10

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The restaurant chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will be donating one-dollar of every lemonade purchased at their stores April 10, they are also launching a national partnership with Lemonade Day, a non-profit organization that teaches youth how to start, own, and operate their very own business.

Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves helped bring Lemonade Day to Louisiana in 2011. Since then, Raising Cane’s restaurants across the state have been actively involved in supporting and promoting the organization.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Lemonade Day and to expand our support nation-wide,” said Graves. “My first taste of business came at a very young age when I operated a lemonade stand in my front yard and that spark ignited a young entrepreneur in me. Creating the opportunity for other kids to be inspired by business is exactly why I’m passionate about Lemonade Day.”

This year, nearly all of Raising Cane’s U.S. locations, more than 370 restaurants in 23 states will be stirring up success by participating in a nation-wide fundraiser for Lemonade Day.

Lemonade Day is an experiential learning program that has spread to over 57 cities in 23 states and three countries and has served over one million children across North America in the past decade. In addition to taking part in the fundraiser on April 10, Raising Cane’s customers can register a child to participate in Lemonade Day and give them a taste of the sweet success that comes with owning your own business.

Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company was named 2017’s fastest-growing chain by Nation’s Restaurant News, and earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.