Regional Food Bank seeking 1,400 volunteers

OKLAHOMA CITY – As many school districts have decided to cancel through the end of the week for the teacher walkout, one local organization is asking for help feeding students in need.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is looking for 1,400 volunteers to help sort, pack and prepare food to fight hunger in the community during the teacher walkout and beyond.

“We invite individuals, community groups and corporate groups to volunteer so we can feed the one in four Oklahoma children with inconsistent access to healthy food,” said Katie Fitzgerald, with the Regional Food Bank. “In addition to providing enough food to feed 136,000 Oklahomans each week, we are distributing additional meals to help students, families and school personnel impacted by the walkout.”

Volunteers are needed to pack boxes for families impacted by the walkout, bagging and boxing food products, preparing fresh food for students in Hope’s Kitchen, processing protein donations in the USDA Protein Processing Center and stocking shelves at the Moore Food & Resource Center.

Volunteer opportunities are available Monday through Saturday. Volunteers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

To view available opportunities and register to volunteer, visit the Regional Food Bank’s website or call (405) 600-3161.

Families with school-aged children and impacted school personnel in need of food assistance can visit the pantry locations or call (405) 972-1111.