Special agents investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Special agents have been called to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in Okmulgee.

Early Wednesday, officers with the Okmulgee Police Department were called to reports of a disturbance at the Budge Inn, room 24.

There, officers reportedly made contact with a man who was threatening suicide and had a knife to his throat.

Despite multiple commands to drop the knife, the man advanced on officers.

Officers then shot the man.

He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

The man has not yet been identified by local law enforcement.

The Okmulgee Police Department requested Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation special agents investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting.