Sprouts to open new grocery store in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents in southwest Oklahoma City will have a new choice when it comes to grocery shopping.

On Wednesday, Sprouts Farmers Market announced that it plans to open 13 new locations across the country later this year.

Officials say they plan to open a new Sprouts Farmers Market near S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 119th St. in southwest Oklahoma City.

Grand opening dates and hiring information have not been released yet.

“As we continue to enter new markets, we’re pleased with the customer response to Sprouts’ unique combination of health and value,” said Sprouts Chief Development Officer Ted Frumkin. “We’re looking forward to bringing healthy living for less to new neighbors in Philadelphia and the Mill Creek area of Seattle later this year.”

By the end of 2018, Sprouts will have stores in 19 states.