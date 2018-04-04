Teenager fighting cancer gets to meet Oklahoma City Thunder players

OAK GROVE, Mo. – Jordan Rodriguez has always been a big fan of the NBA. When he was younger, he loved to watch Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

“I’ve liked it since I was little,” he said. “Me and my dad watched it and I just like the players and, like, wanting to be them.”

Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder has become his favorite team to watch, and Russell Westbrook is his favorite player.

Recently, Rodriguez was diagnosed with cancer for a second time in his short life.

Following the diagnosis, the Missouri teenager decided to make a bucket list. One of the items on that list was to see an Oklahoma City Thunder game in person.

According to KCTV, that dream became a reality after the Oklahoma City Thunder learned about Rodriguez’s story.

“We first became aware of Jordan’s wish through good old-fashioned word-of-mouth,” Dan Mahoney, Vice President of Corporate Communications for the Thunder, said. “Usually we work through organizations like Make-a-Wish to make these happen. We saw Jordan, who really had that desire to overcome what he’s going through and lift his own spirits and lift his family spirits.”

The Thunder set Rodriguez up with court side seats, where he was able to meet several Thunder players and get the best view of the game.