Western Heights alumni, support staff show solidarity with teachers unable to walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY - Alumni and support staff in the Western Heights school district are showing support for teachers who felt they were unable to walkout after the board voted to resume classes on Tuesday.

Alumni and support staff lined the streets of south Oklahoma City on day three of the statewide teacher walkout.

"I'm out here because I have wonderful friends that work at Western Heights," said Stephanie Renaud, a teacher from Yukon. "I am lucky to have a very supportive, administrative, school board and superintendent in my district."

"Teachers have been threatened and so has the support staff, that they'll get fired if they walk," said David Whetzel, a bus driver for Western Heights.

The reaction comes a few days after the Western Heights school board voted four to one to resume classes on Tuesday.

"Western Heights is a majority minority school. It is a low socioeconomic area," said Superintendent Joe Kitchens. "I am elated that we have those students here today to take the ACT."

Then, on Tuesday evening, John Glenn Elementary teachers allegedly received a message from their principal, saying, in part: "It may be better for you to come to work if you're just trying to make a statement. The legality of strike action may be detrimental to you."

"It's not about the raises for the teachers. It's about new school books," said Brianna Dodd, a Western Heights alumni member. "I mean there are still some books in here that have been here since I graduated in 2011."

"They're falling apart," Whetzel said. "Some of them, they're not learning because they can't take a text book home to read and study for our tests."

We called John Glenn to speak with the principal about the message teachers received. We have not heard back.