Yukon police officer going above and beyond the call of duty

YUKON, Okla. - Next month, there will be a very important athletic event in Oklahoma.

The Special Olympics in Oklahoma feature athletes who have trained hard for their events. They are dedicated, talented and grateful for a chance to display what they can do.

One of those athletes, Jerry Stewart, is paying it forward to a person who has made an incredible effort to make a difference in his life - Yukon police officer Matthew Fairchild.

"He's always helping us out with Special Olympics. He takes us out to our events and he takes us out to eat," said Jerry. "My wife goes with us and he helps both of us out and stuff, and I couldn't ask for a better friend than Matt."

Matt's passion for the Special Olympics athletes started when he volunteered for fundraisers, like living on top of the Yukon Flour Mill for days at a time - a stunt to motivate people to contribute money to the Special Olympics.

Matt is not only there to cheer on Jerry and others in all of the Special Olympics events, but he is also a guiding force for Jerry. That's why Jerry nominated Matt for Pay It 4Ward.

And thanks to the help of First Fidelity Bank, Jerry was able to surprise Matt with the $400 Pay It 4Ward award.

"I really appreciate all you do and taking us out to eat and taking us to the games and stuff. I really appreciate all you do for us," Jerry told Matt.

"It's always been near and dear to my heart. Jerry asked me to be the best man at his wedding and him and I have known each other since then, have been close and he's been just as good for me as I've been for him. He's probably more deserving of this than I am," Matt told News 4. "He gives me a sense of devotion. He shows me how to love unconditionally every day. I take a lot more from it than I think I do for him."

A Yukon police officer and a Special Olympian - a dynamic duo that knows the special bond of friendship through paying it forward.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.